Stephen Colbert is a “no-talent guy” who uses “filthy” language,President Donald Trump said in an interview published Thursday.

Colbert could not be happier.

“The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show,” Colbert crowed on tonight’s Late Show.

“And there’s only one thing to say. Yay!”

In the interview, Trump said Colbert’s Late Show was “dying” and on the verge of cancellation, until Colbert hit on the idea of doing steady-stream Trump trash talking, “and he started doing better.”

The “filthy” reference is presumed to be about Colbert’s monologue last week, in which he made an oral-sex joke about POTUS and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Colbert had opened his Monday show last week with a string of insults directed at Trump, as payback for the insults Trump had tossed at CBS News’ John Dickerson during a televised interview that morning.

In the Time chat, Trump boasted that his one appearance on Colbert’s program produced the Late Show with Stephen Colbert crowd to date. That’s not accurate; Colbert clocked his biggest Late Show audience to date when he debuted as host, and his guest was Jeb Bush. That one logged 6.6 million viewers. Trump’s one and only visit to Colbert’s show averaged 4.6M viewers – his second biggest audience to date.

Taking his Late Show victory lap, a few hours after the Time interview, Colbert spoke straight to Trump: “Mr. Trump, there is a lot you don’t understand. But I never thought one of those things would be show business! Don’t you know, for a year I have been have been trying to get you to say my name!? And you were very restrained. Admirably restrained. But now, you did it! I won!