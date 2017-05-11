Stephen Colbert got his hand on early drafts of President Donald Trump’s letter firing FBI Director James Comey.

In his letter to Comey, informing him he was sacked, Trump explained he had received letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending his dismissal, an had accepted their recommendation.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

But first, the letter went through several drafts: