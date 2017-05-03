After mentioning last night that he was working up plans for a Daily Show reunion of sorts on his Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Colbert and CBS have unveiled details today. Former Daily Showers Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry will join Colbert on Tuesday, May 9 for the special episode, timed to coincide with Colbert’s 20th anniversary in late-night TV.

The guest list is a who’s who of who’s not at Comedy Central anymore, with Oliver and Bee hosting their own shows and Helms and Corddry focused on acting careers. Stewart of course retired from the Daily Show in August 2015 and is now working on new projects at HBO.

Colbert was a Daily Show correspondent from 1997 to 2005 before launching the spinoff show The Colbert Report, hosted by the fictional version of himself he had honed on Stewart’s show. He was tapped to replace the retiring David Letterman on Late Night in 2015.