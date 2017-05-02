May the Fourth be with you. Turner’s TBS will air the first six original Star Wars movies on Thursday, May 4, a date known around the world as Star Wars Day.

The six Lucasfilm classics will run in series order, back-to-back, with limited commercial interruptions over 16-plus hours. The marathon kicks off at 6:40 AM (ET/PT) with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) and closes with an 8:15 PM telecast of 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. You can watch a promo above.

The marathon follows a mega domestic licensing deal between Turner, the Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Fox in September. The agreement gives TBS and TNT the exclusive linear basic cable and companion ad-supported on-demand rights to the original six films, as well as the network premiere windows for the recent blockbusters Star Wars: The Force Awakens and stand-alone spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters December 15; and the two upcoming Star Wars films.

TBS plans to make its Star Wars Day marathon an annual television tradition similar to the network’s 24-hour A Christmas Story, Friends for Thanksgiving and Festivus for the Rest of Us marathons.

Here is the full May 4 schedule (times ET/PT):

6:40 a.m. – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

9:25 a.m. – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

12:20 p.m. – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

3:10 p.m. – Star Wars: A New Hope

5:40 p.m. – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

8:15 p.m. – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi