Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season on CBS All Access will consist of 15 episodes, up from the 13 originally commissioned. In addition to the order increase, Star Trek: Discovery will be getting a companion show, Talking Trek.

After some delays, Star Trek: Discovery, currently filming its sixth episode, is on track for a fall launch with a premiere on CBS.

The announcement was made during CBS’s upfront presentation, where the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery made its debut. We will post it as soon as it’s available.