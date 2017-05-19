EXCLUSIVE: Stanley Tucci is set to star in John Leonetti’s upcoming feature The Silence from Constantin Film and EMJAG Productions. He’ll join Kiernan Shipka, who was previously announced, in the title. David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment is shopping to foreign buyers this week.

Project is produced by Robert Kulzer (Resident Evil), Alexandra Milchan (Wolf of Wall Street) and Scott Lambert (AMC’s The Terror) with Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz, the prolific German industry veteran behind the Resident Evil franchise exec producing.

The Silence is based on the best-selling novel by fantasy-horror writer Tim Lebbon (Star Wars: Into The Void and The Cabin in the Woods) and is adapted by The Van Dyke Brothers, Carey and Shane (Chernobyl Diaries). The project is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin principal photography in September.

Story follows the terrifying tale of Ally, a deaf teenager, and her family whose world is turned upside down by a deadly and primeval force. In the fields near her New Jersey home, a colony of bats are attacked by a parasitic insect and soon morph into a new lethal species called Vesps. As the blind, winged creatures quickly grow, spread and attack the human population, Ally’s heightened senses become her strength. She can feel when the Vesps are close and realizes that even the slightest noise summons them in huge numbers. She and her family seek refuge in the woods where they must live in total silence. Amidst the creature chaos, they learn that humans can be just as dangerous when they are fighting to survive.

Prolific actor Tucci earned an Oscar nomination for his role in The Lovely Bones. He’s had roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Road to Perdition, Julie & Julia, Muppets Most Wanted, Margin Call and Spotlight. He also starred in hit franchises such as The Hunger Games and Transformers. In the TV space, he won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role in TV movie Winchell and an Emmy for his guest work on the series Monk. He also won a Golden Globe for HBO movie Conspiracy. Most recently, he portrayed Jack Warner in FX’s series Feud: Bette and Joan and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Sony Pictures Classics just picked up his film Final Portrait, which saw him direct Geoffrey Rush and Armie Hammer.

Tucci is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content in the U.S. and Curtis Brown in the UK. Shipka, who played Sally Draper in Mad Men, is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.