Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the U.S./Canada rights to Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait from Riverstone Pictures.

The movie made its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival out of competition in a gala screening.

Final Portrait follows the friendship between American writer and art-lover James Lord (Armie Hammer) and Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush), as seen through Lord’s eyes and revealing unique insight into the beauty, frustration, profundity and sometimes the chaos of the artistic process. Pic takes place during a short trip to Paris in 1964, which entailed Lord being asked by Giacometti to sit for a portrait. The process, promises Giacometti, will take only a few days and so Lord agrees — ultimately wondering “how much longer can it go on like this?”

Tucci wrote and directed Final Portrait which reps his fifth directorial following Big Night, The Imposters, Joe Gould’s Secret and Blind Date. Final Portrait also stars Clémence Poésy, Tony Shalhoub and Sylvie Testud and is produced by Gail Egan, Nik Bower and Ilann Girard and executive produced by Deepak Nayar, Fred Hogge and Ted Blumberg.

“Giacometti’s work and life and Lord’s poignant memoir have fascinated me for years. To finally bring my adaptation to the screen with this extraordinary cast and crew has been indeed a pleasure and to have Sony Classics distributing is a great honor,” said Tucci in a statement.

“Audiences everywhere will embrace what Stanley Tucci has done here. He has made a remarkable film about the artistic process of the great painter and sculptor Giacometti, with a stunning cast led by Geoffrey Rush. We are thrilled to be involved,” added Sony Pictures Classics.

The deal was negotiated between CAA and SPC. HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution and is selling remaining territories in Cannes where the company has four films included in Official Selection. Tucci’s The Imposters played at the Cannes Film Festival back in 1998. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Sony Pictures Classics has Michael Haneke’s Happy End in competition, Roman Polanski’s Based on a True Story being screened out of competition and Dave McCary’s Brigsby Bear being shown in the Critics’ Week sidebar.