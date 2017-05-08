The media and entertainment company POW! Entertainment, which was founded by Stan Lee, has entered into an agreement with China’s Camsing International Holding whereas the Middle Kingdom company acquired the library of IPs for film, TV, games, virtual reality, animation, live events, tours, comics, and publishing. Camsing is looking to create “another ‘Marvel’ in the Asian market.” The Hong Kong-based company which deals in licensing, merchandising, and sports and entertainment marketing wants to use the strength of the Lee-created POW! IPs to advance in Asia.

Under the new structure, Stan Lee will continue in the Chief Creative Officer role. The Camsing U.S. VP Shane Duffy will now become the CEO of POW! Entertainment while Gill Champion will transition to President. More to come …