Cable news was all lit up with the sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey by Donald Trump last night and on cable itself the San Antonio Spurs moved one game closer to winning their NBA Playoffs semi-finals series against the Houston Rockets. With all that action, it was a pretty steady primetime on the Big 4 and the CW on Tuesday – with two double digit exceptions.

No numbers for CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC yet but on TNT, the Spurs’ 110-107 win over the Rockets scored a 3.5 result in metered market ratings. Peaking with a 5.5 rating in the 10:45 – 11 PM ET slot, last night’s NBA game was basically even with the 3.6 MM result that the doubleheader of Wizards vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Jazz drew on average on May 2. Last night’s basketball looks set to win the night for TNT on cable easily and likely competitive with broadcast when the final numbers come in.

Over on the CW, iZombie (0.4/1) rose a tenth from its May 2 show while lead-in The Flash (1.0/4) was the same as last week. In fact, almost everything in the 8 PM slot was the same as last week for The Voice (1.6/7), The Middle (1.2/5) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6/2). In the 9 PM slot, Fox’s Prison Break (0.9/3) matched its fast affiliate of May 2, which was adjusted down at tenth later on. The most watched show of the night with 13.04 million viewers, NCIS (1.4/6) is also the same right now as its May 2 fast affiliate but that went up a tenth in the final numbers as is often the case for the procedural.

Overall, CBS and NBC, which saw The Voice as the highest rated show of the night among adults 18-49, were tied again for the top demo spot with the same 1.2/5 each they got last week. With Bull (1.2/5) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0/4) also the same as last week in the demo but drawing good viewership numbers, the House of Moonves was the most watched net of the night with 10.94 million sets of eyeballs, up 1.2% over May 2.

NBC got a bit of good news on the steady night as the 9:30 PM airing of newbie Great News (0.7/3) was up 17% in the demo from last week. The 9 PM Great News (0.8/3) lead-in was the same as its May 2 show as was 10 PM’s Chicago Fire (1.2/5) ABC got a welcome dose of ratings reality with Imaginary Mary (0.9/3) jumping up 29% in the 18-49s over last week for its best Tuesday demo result. Otherwise, American Housewife (1.2/5), Fresh Off The Boat (1.0/4) and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.7/3) matched their May 2 results.