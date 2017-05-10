As if huge ratings and lasting memories for the 2016 World Series weren’t enough for Fox, the network, cable sibling FS1 and Fox Sports Media Group tonight scored the most wins at the 38th annual Sports Emmys. The 112th Fall Classic took the marquee trophy for Outstanding Live Sports Special during the ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick Rose Hall in Manhattan. For the list of winners in all 41 categories, click here.

Fox

FS1 claimed bragging rights with nine Sports Emmys including Outstanding Studio Show – Limited Run for MLB on Fox — a win it shared with Fox, which placed second with seven nods tonight. Their Fox Sports Media Group was the No. 1 network group with 18 statuettes, followed by NBC Sports Group (15), Turner Sports (nine) and ESPN (seven). See the full list of network group winners here.

HBO and NBC tied for third among networks with five wins apiece, with the Peacock scoring another of the night’s top prizes — Outstanding Live Sports Series for ratings juggernaut — and taking the gold for most trophies for a program: The Games of the XXXI Olympiad with four. (The list of wins by network is here.) The only other programs to land multiple awards tonight were two apiece for Fox NFL Sunday: Super Bowl LI, MLB on Fox and HBO’s venerable Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Brent Musburger, who retired in January after 40-plus years in the announcing booth, received the evening’s career honor.

“Tonight we salute the competence, skill and grandeur that is the sports broadcasting industry,” said Bob Mauro, President of NATAS, which awards the Sports Emmys. “In addition to celebrating the outstanding work by this evening’s nominees, we are pleased to honor Brent Musburger for his long and prolific career and present him with the Sports Lifetime Achievement Award.”