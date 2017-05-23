Are you ready, kids? Hold on to your spatula because Nickelodeon has booked another return trip to Bikini Bottom with a Season 12 greenlight for pop culture phenom SpongeBob SquarePants. The new episodes will premiere in 2019 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series, which has Nick says has been the most-watched animated program with kids for more than 15 years.

The veteran voice cast is set to return including Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Roger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

“What delightful news- Patrick lives!,” Fagerbakke said. “Working with such a talented cast, production team and brilliant and indefatigable creative staff all under such steady stewardship from Nickelodeon is such a gift. I feel so privileged to be part of a touchstone for an entire generation, as goofy as my part may be.”

Season 11 of SpongeBob SquarePants, which is executive produced by creator Stephen Hillenburg, premieres this summer. Those new episodes will feature such fan-favorite characters as the mischievous pencil-drawing Doodle Bob; SpongeBob’s friend and creation Bubble Buddy; the supervillain Man Ray; and Cave SpongeBob, who made his debut in Season 1.

SpongeBob is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 208 countries and territories and translated in 55-plus languages. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Paramount’s second feature spawned by the series, premiered February 6, 2015, and Viacom recently announced a third film.