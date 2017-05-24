Young Peter Parker comes into his own – or at least takes some swings in that direction – in this new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Figuring out how to work those web-launchers, practicing his crime-busting skills on bike thieves and a bungling bunch of robbers, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the making – even the skin-tight suit is a bit too baggy for a quick moment – is front and center in this character-setting trailer.

Take a look above.

The Sony/Marvel pic is set for a July 7 release.

Logline reads: A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The new chapter is directed by Jon Watts, produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, with a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Screen Story is by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.