Tom Holland had a topical question for Zendaya when the two of them introduced a new clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. “If I was to ask you to homecoming, what would make you say yes?” Before she could say “OK,” Holland did a flip. It seemed to convince her.
“You’re the Spider-Man from YouTube!” says Peter Parker’s starstruck friend, who inadvertently discovers his alter ego in the clip. The pic stars Holland as the young Peter, who begins to navigate his newfound identity as the wall-scaling superhero.
The films also stars Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.
Jon Watts directed Homecoming, which opens July 7.
Check out the clip below.
So yet another super hero movie where someone else knows the hero’s true identity? This may be common knowledge in one of the Spidey re-inventions but it’s getting a bit tiresome I think.
Part of Peter’s story was being a kid having to deal with the pressure of being a hero all alone.
I know it’s a movie and you need someone to talk to but I’m really looking forward to the day when Marvel makes a movie where multiple people don’t know the hero’s true identity.
(It feels a bit like cheating.)
I get your point, Spidey Fan. But I think that the ‘secret identity’ is a tough sell in this day and age. Now people are constantly on social media, video, their phones have GPS, dating apps reveal distance from your location, etc.
To have a ‘typical kid’ just suddenly up and disappear during moments of extreme crisis/danger and not be able to be reached or have someone know where he is or have video of him, etc. would be even more unrealistic, I think. I’m not sure if that makes sense, the way I typed it, but there you go. hahaha