Tom Holland had a topical question for Zendaya when the two of them introduced a new clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. “If I was to ask you to homecoming, what would make you say yes?” Before she could say “OK,” Holland did a flip. It seemed to convince her.

“You’re the Spider-Man from YouTube!” says Peter Parker’s starstruck friend, who inadvertently discovers his alter ego in the clip. The pic stars Holland as the young Peter, who begins to navigate his newfound identity as the wall-scaling superhero.

The films also stars Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

Jon Watts directed Homecoming, which opens July 7.

Check out the clip below.