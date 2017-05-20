Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has made a multi-territory deal for Amma Asante’s World War II drama Where Hands Touch starring Amandla Stenberg, George Mackay and Abbie Cornish. Protagonist Pictures is handling sales for the pic here in Cannes.

SPWA has picked up most of international excluding select European territories and Australia. The deal was negotiated by Protagonist CEO Mike Goodridge and Head of Worldwide Sales Vanessa Saal with SPWA EVP Acquisitions Joe Matukewicz and EVP Business and Strategic Operations Michael Helfand.

The coming-of-age story takes place in Germany in 1944, when 15-year-old Lenya, daughter of a white German mother and a black father, lives in fear due to the color of her skin. When she meets Lutz, the son of a prominent SS officer, the two fall helplessly in love, putting both their lives at risk.

Charlie Hanson produces with Tantrum Films, Pinewood Pictures, UMedia, the BFI, Isle of Man Film, British Film Company, Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology.