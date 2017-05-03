Sonar Entertainment, the company behind such series as FX’s Taboo and AMC’s The Son, is expanding into non-scripted and kids and family content with the acquisition of L.A.-based indie producer-distributor Tricon Films & Television.

Tricon, which produces shows including Disney XD’s Counterfeit Cat and Discovery’s Texas Metal, will see key members of its senior exec team pivot to Sonar including founder and president Andrea Gorfolova.

“Over nearly two decades, Tricon has established a well-deserved reputation for innovative programming with unique appeal to audiences both domestically and internationally,” said Sonar CEO Thomas Lesinski. “This is a unique opportunity for Sonar to significantly broaden our programming mix and we are excited about the assets that we are bringing to the company. The infusion of experience and skill that Andrea and her team bring to Sonar makes the overall opportunity even more far reaching and impactful for our business.”