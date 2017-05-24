Quite often there’s a relaxed mood during the second week of the Cannes Film Festival, however, this year Sofia Coppola is keeping the excitement high as her sixth feature directorial The Beguiled, her fourth here at the fest, makes its premiere tonight in competition.

Press screenings literally are just coming out, and the word is that it’s amazing. Here in our conversation with her, the Lost in Translation Oscar-winner talks about the lessons she learned from her father Francis Ford Coppola, and what it’s like to work with family, specifically brother Roman, who produced The Beguiled for his sister and has done second unit directing work on such titles as The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette and was an associate director on Sofia’s A Very Murray Christmas Netflix special among many posts.

“I got my 10,000 hours (as a director) just being on his set,” says Sofia about working with her father, “I wait until a film is finished before I show it to my dad because I don’t want to get too many opinions in my head.”

The Beguiled, which opens stateside on June 30 from Focus Features, is based on the Thomas Cullinan novel and a remake of the Don Siegel 1971 directed movie starring Clint Eastwood. The movie follows a girls’ school in Virginia located on the Confederate side during the Civil War. An injured union soldier played by Colin Farrell stops by, and everything unwinds. “I’d love to do the version of the same story from a woman’s point of view,” said Coppola about approaching the material.

The Beguiled marks the third time that Coppola has directed actress Kirsten Dunst, their previous collaborations being The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette with the latter winning the Cinema Prize of the French National Education System here at Cannes 11 years ago.