Hamilton standout Daveed Diggs is set to star in TNT’s pilot Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller drama based on the acclaimed 2013 feature by Bong Joon-ho. Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson will direct and also serve as an executive producer on the series.

The hourlong drama pilot, a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, is a futuristic thriller set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Diggs will star as Layton Well, a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. A quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats, Layton becomes a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train.

Snowpiercer is executive-produced by writer-showrunner Josh Friedman (Avatar 4, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles); Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius, Last Man Standing); and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi, along with CJ Entertainment.

Diggs originated the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the groundbreaking Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he earned both a Tony and Grammy award. He has also appeared in TV series such as The Get Down and Black-ish and will be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming feature Wonder directed by Stephen Chbosky.