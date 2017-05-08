Snowfall in July? In L.A.? Yes. FX said today that its crack-epidemic drama series from John Singleton will bow at 10 PM July 5.

Set in 1983, the series focuses on the early days of crack cocaine and its radical impact on our culture. The story follows multiple characters on a violent collision course: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras; and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

There’s no official Season 2 renewal decision, but the series received a massive $8.83M tax credit in March — the biggest for a California-based new or returning series — that makes it likely. A Snowfall screening and panel session will open the sixth annual ATX Television Festival on June 8.

Created by Singleton & Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.