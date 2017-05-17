Snoop Dogg has been set to host The Joker’s Wild, a reboot of the iconic 1970s and ’80s game show that TBS will launch later this year. The half-hour series will be refreshed with new games and a comedic edge, the network announced as part of its Upfronts presentation today in New York.

The Snoop-ified version of the game show, from Sony Pictures TV in association with TBS parent Turner’s Studio T, will be set in the rapper’s “own casino,” with the big slot machine that anchored the Chuck Barry-hosted versions now accompanied by mini-games replacing trivia questions. New features include giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions and problem solving.

Snoop and Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan executive producing along with SMAC’s Constance Schwartz-Morin, Snoopadelic Films’ Ted Chung and Vincent Rubino.

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and The Joker’s Wild was my favorite show growing up,” said Snoop Dogg. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”