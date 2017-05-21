As expected, Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump for tonight’s Saturday Night Live season finale, sharing the cold open sketch with the cast’s political players and, for a brief moment, Scarlett Johansson returning as Ivanka.

Mirroring Kate McKinnon-as-Hillary’s early-season, much-discussed performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Baldwin opened the finale at a piano, singing the ballad in character as Trump. He was joined, one by one, by the show’s other impersonators – McKinnon as KellyAnne Conway, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as the Trump boys, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders and someone (not the usual Mikey) in Grim Reaper drag as Steve Bannon.

And just as McKinnon’s Hillary pledged she wouldn’t give up, so too did Baldwin’s Donald. “I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said, just before the “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Following the brief opening, five-time host Dwayne Johnson received his Fifth Timer jacket from fellow five timers Baldwin and Tom Hanks, the latter accepting Johnson’s invitation to share a ticket for the next presidential election.