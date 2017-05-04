Alec Baldwin will do his Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live at least twice more this season, confirming that he’ll appear on the May 13 and May 20 episodes.

The May 20 episode is the show’s season finale, and Baldwin said in an interview with Extra, “I’m going to do it then and hopefully go out with a bang.” Baldwin didn’t specify whether the “bang” would be for the season, or for good: He’s stated before that he’s been considering retiring the impersonation, or at least performing it less frequently.

The season has three new episodes left: May 6, hosted by Chris Pine; May 13, with Melissa McCarthy; and May 20, with Dwayne Johnson.

All three episodes will air live coast-to-coast beginning at 11:30 pm ET.

Baldwin also told Extra that his new stint as host of TCM’s movie series The Essentials will include visits from friends Tina Fey and David Letterman.