In a terrific new promo for Saturday Night Live that definitely won’t please the president, this week’s guest host Melissa McCarthy sings – or lip-syncs – “I Feel Pretty” as she sashays to the dressing room for a transformation into Sean Spicer.

Watch the clip below.

McCarthy begins the Instagram sketch in full-on girly-girl mode, dressed in a pink blouse and a flowery, billowing skirt, twirling down the halls of 30 Rock to the classic showtune from West Side Story. Upon arriving at the make-up table, she’s transformed by a trio of artists (actually cast members Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor) into White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Best of all: The blissful look on Spicey’s face after an initial grouchy grimace. Chances are slim that the real Spicer and his boss will be so thrilled — Donald Trump reportedly was unhappy that his top mouthpiece was being played by a woman.

McCarthy’s SNL this Saturday airs live coast to coast at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 PT. Musical guest is Haim.