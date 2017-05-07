So where is Kellyanne Conway? Saturday Nigh Live posed the question last night via a parody of the old PBS kids game show Where In the World is Carmen Sandiego, a roundabout way to revisit Kate McKinnon’s much-missed impression of the MIA Trump spokesperson.

Donald Trump took more direct hits during SNL‘s (first joke, best joke: “This week Donald Trump started building his wall,” says Colin Jost, “a wall between millions of Americans and their health care.”)

Weekend Update also introduced new meteorologist character “Dana Lazarus” (Vanessa Bayer), though I’m guessing she’ll be a one-off. Check it out:

And if SNL still doesn’t know quite what to do with Leslie Jones other than letting her be Leslie Jones, the show knows enough to get out of her way. Even with flat material like this take on a recent vacation, Jones is a singular SNL force.