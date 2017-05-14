Saturday Night Live cast members got personal this week, pretend and otherwise. Pete Davidson, two months after happily announcing his real-life defeat of a years-long marijuana dependence, dropped by for a progress report (still sober, very bored), while Leslie Jones and Kyle Mooney took their faux-mance to the next stage: a reality-show type documentary about their not-so-blissful secret marriage (Colin Jost is a problem), their son Little Lorne, and the real Lorne’s scene-stealing reaction to what happens when passion turns violent. Watch “Kyle and Leslie” – the episode’s best bit – above.

And here’s Weekend Update, with Davidson’s rehab check-in:

Part 2 of Update was even stronger, with a pretty great Aunt Jemima joke from Michael Che and Cecily Strong’s meth-brained Cathy Anne dropping by to opine on Trump, Comey and Deep Throat.

And in the only pre-taped short to rival “Kyle and Leslie,” this faux-commercial for an Amazon Echo designed for old people is funny and ageist in equal measure, which is to say, you’re gonna laugh.