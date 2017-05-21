Dwayne Johnson was welcomed by Alec Baldwin into Saturday Night Live‘s Five-Timers Club tonight, smoking jacket and all, but chose another hosting quintuplet as his presidential running mate: Tom Hanks.

Johnson’s opening monologue on tonight’s season finale played off of recent rumors that the upcoming Baywatch star will challenge Donald Trump at the ballot box next time around. The actor formerly known as The Rock shared the stage with two other five-time hosts – Baldwin and Hanks – but chose the latter to be his Veep.

“There’s not a single black mark on any of our public personas,” Baldwin insisted, only to dash offstage to throttle Lorne Michaels.

With Baldwin gone, Johnson and Hanks basked in their surefire appeal. “I’ve been in two movies where a plane crashes and still people are excited to see me on their flights,” Hanks boasted.

“And I would get the minority vote,” responded Johnson, “because everyone just assumes I’m whatever they are.”

In the end, though, the pair fessed up to the Big Joke. “When it comes to politics,” Johnson said, “we need less noise and more poise.”