Big-name guest hosts of NBC’s Saturday Night Live often do best to start out the show with a monologue that deflates their celebrity aura just a bit, letting us see the joker behind the star. Chris Pine, who’ll be in the upcoming Wonder Woman, did just that on his debut SNL hosting gig, making fun of his own standing among a confusing batch of handsome Hollywood actors named Chris.

“You know I have a movie coming out this weekend, it’s called Guardians of the Galaxy,” he said, to audience applause. “See? See? I knew that was going to happen. I am not in Guardians of the Galaxy. That’s Chris Pratt.”

When SNL‘s Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson arrives to clear things up, they only make matters worse, confusing their host with Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

The visual aids – posters of the various Chrises – are a nice touch, though Pine’s performance of a rewritten “Uptown Girl” goes a bit flat. Anyway, decent start to the show. Take a look above.

One of Pine’s better moments came later in the show, when the Star Trek movie actor did a fine William Shatner in a sketch that was a supposedly lost episode of the original Star Trek series. Premise: Trek had brought on a new comic character, Spocko, in a failed attempt to boost ratings. Bobby Moynihan plays the third-rate comic playing Spocko.

Pine was solid in his visit to “The House,” the recurring SNL bit with Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett in a send-up of reality shows and their overwrought conventions. Take a look:

SNL included Pine in an unusually large number of skits and pre-recorded bits, and he was up for the job. Here are four, the first three being fairly standard SNL fare, and the third being a smart parody of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale – or rather, a smart parody of today’s man, too self-involved to notice the grim tale unfolding around him.

“World Peace Rap,” starring Pine with Bennett and Mooney.

“Swat Recon,” starring Pine with Bennett, Moynihan, Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day:

“Auto Shop,” with Pine, Moynihan, Thompson, Bennett and Alex Moffat:

And finally “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with Pine, Day, Moffat, Mooney, Cecily Strong, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer.