In all the season-finale bustle of last night’s Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels and his comedy program took a moment to pay silent tribute to the late Brad Grey. A photo of Grey, as seen here, was shown as the show went to a commercial break.

Grey died last week at age 59 following a battle with cancer, only months after he left his job as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

SNL‘s remembrance was the second late-night mention in as many nights, following Bill Maher’s heartfelt reflection on Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher on HBO.

“We lost a giant this week,” Maher said of his longtime manager. “This show wouldn’t exist without him. He made some enemies in this town, but he was a great friend to this show and he will be missed.”

Earlier on Saturday, SNL remembered another of the week’s casualties: In the show’s weekly 10 PM ET “encore” slot, SNL ran a 1996 episode featuring musical guest Soundgarden. The band’s leader Chris Cornell committed suicide Wednesday.

Yesterday, Jim Carrey, who’d hosted the ’97 SNL, tweeted this: