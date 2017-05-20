Dwayne Johnson makes Saturday Night Live‘s “Five-Timers Club” on tonight’s season finale – Melissa McCarthy earned the honored hosting jacket last week – but longtime cast member Bobby Moynihan joins another longstanding SNL club: Ex-player.

Moynihan has shared an Instagram selfie of what would be his final pitch meeting – with SNL creator Lorne Michaels surrounded by happy faces both familiar and not, including Johnson, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, Beck Bennett, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson, among others.

Moynihan is leaving SNL as his CBS comedy pilot, Me, Myself & I, was picked up to series for fall.

Last night, SNL cast member Davidson sent out a sweet farewell to Moynihan, saying his friend’s departure “breaks my heart.”

“Tomorrow is our last show together,” Davidson wrote. “It breaks my heart. When I became a cast member you were really there for me and such a pal.”

Take a look at both messages: