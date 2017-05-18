Bryan Cranston may be the first actor in TV history to actually get another series deal directly from a speech he made while accepting an Emmy as Best Actor in a Drama. That is what a packed DGA theater full of Television Academy and Emmy voters learned at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event last month in Hollywood.

As part of Amazon’s presentation, Cranston came on to talk about Sneaky Pete, the series he co-created, executive produces and in which he is a sometimes supporting actor. He recounts how the show evolved from that speech into a series about a con man (played by Giovanni Ribisi) who never really grew up. Originally developed as a procedural at CBS, Cranston moved it and reshot it with a different approach for Amazon, where it has now been renewed for a second season.

Cranston also talks about his on-screen participation as a very bad guy, and the new world of binge TV.

