There will be no another last-minute reprieve for Sleepy Hollow as Fox has canceled the supernatural drama series after four seasons.

Sleepy Hollow, inspired by Washington Irving’s story, had been heavily on the bubble for a second straight year. Last yea, itr eventually was renewed for a fourth season, which marked a new chapter for the show following the shocking exit of female lead Nicole Beharie whose character Abbie was killed off in the Season 3 finale. Also, after relocating to the low-trafficked Friday night midway through Season 3, Sleepy Hollow remained on Friday for its fourth season, which made its battle for survival even tougher.

“Bringing a show out on Friday night is tough,” Fox chairman Gary Newman said in January, adding, “We love the show, we think the storytelling has always been incredibly inventive, and Ichabod is fantastic.”

For its 13-episode fourth season Sleepy Hollow averaged a modest 3.2 million viewers and 0.9 among adults 18-49 in Live+7.

Sleepy Hollow was a surprise, with the pilot coming much stronger than anyone expected and the series becoming a breakout hit when it launched in fall 2013. The drama started to lose steam in its second season, ending up on the fence for renewal in Seasons 3 and 4. But, because of its pedigree and globally recognizable title, Sleepy Hollow was a strong international seller for Fox sibling 20th Century Fox TV.

Sleepy Hollow, from 20th TV and K/O Paper Products, was created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman.

Tom Mison starred as Ichabod Crane. Lyndie Greenwood, Lance Gross and Jessica Camacho co-starred.