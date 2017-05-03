Skydance has hired Chris Hewish as EVP Interactive, a newly created role in which he help to set and execute overall strategy for Skydance Interactive, and oversee development, partnerships, and new business opportunities. He arrives from VR company Survios, where he was Head of Studio and Publishing.

Skydance launched its interactive division a year ago, acquiring leading game developer The Workshop Entertainment for its beachhead. It is tasked with creating and owning original video games and virtual reality experiences. It’s first VR title, Archangel, bows in July.

At Survios, Hewish spearheaded the release of Raw Data, the first VR game to generate more than $1M in revenue in its first month. Before that he was CEO of social gaming company Bonanza Media, and was DreamWorks Animation’s Head of Global Interactive for six years.

“Chris has an outstanding track record within the industry and his recent success in the realm of VR brings invaluable experience to our newly established rapidly expanding interactive business,” said Skydance Media president and COO Jesse Sisgold, to whom Hewish will report. “As we prepare to launch our first VR title, Archangel, as well as our first PC console title, PWND, we are thrilled to have Chris join our growing leadership team.”