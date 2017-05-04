Dylan Schmid (Once Upon a Time) and Havana Guppy (Haters Back Off), who had heavily recurring roles in the first season of Hulu’s Shut Eye, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Created and executive produced by Les Bohem, Shut Eye centers on Charlie Haverford (Jeffrey Donovan), a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts and who contracts building tricks for a family that controls the business in the greater chunk of Los Angeles. A blow to the head from a client’s angry boyfriend intersects with a hypnosis session while auditioning a new “clairvoyant,” and suddenly, a man whose entire life has been based on fraud begins to see and feel some very real and fundamental truths.

Schmid plays Nick Haverford, Charlie (Donovan) and Linda’s (KaDee Strickland) son who is a shy, deeply alternative teenager attending private high school in the Valley. He appears to be a typical teen, but knows his family is the furthest thing from typical. Guppy plays Drina, Fonzo’s (Angus Sampson) daughter and Rita’s (Isabella Rossellini) granddaughter. Mature beyond her years, Drina is experimenting with alcohol and pressing her father’s patience.

Schmid will next be seen in 1922, Netflix’s anticipated adaptation of the Stephen King novel. Previous credits include a starring role in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and a recurring on Once Upon a Time. He’s repped by APA, Armada Partners, Red Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.

Guppy’s previous TV credits include Aftermath, Haters Back Off and Fringe.