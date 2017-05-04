Shudder, the AMC Networks-backed horror-thriller streaming service, said today that its second annual workshop for aspiring genre filmmakers will be held June 11-15 in New York’s Hudson Valley. Dedicated to building the skill set and talents of exciting, emerging horror filmmakers, Shudder Labs will be led by its first masters-in-residence: Ouija: Origin of Evil writer-director Mike Flanagan and Channel Zero creator-writer Nick Antosca.

Mike Flanagan Rex/Shutterstock

This year’s mentors are writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart), director Larry Fessenden (Habit) and Lindsay Peters, Director of the Frontieres international co-production market. The latter two are reprising their mentor roles from last year’s inaugural workshop.

Shudder Labs aims “to marry the belief that horror and suspense can be at once the most thrilling, sharpest and subversive of genres with Shudder’s dedication to supporting new creative voices.” This year’s model will focus on project development.

“Shudder Labs 2016 was an exciting success and a wonderful foundation for our mission to bolster the next great genre filmmakers,” said Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman. “Shudder Labs 2017 will be even better. We’re thrilled by the attendees, both Master and Fellow, and can’t wait to see what emerges. “

Some of last year’s Shudder Labs fellows are working on film projects. Melody Cooper is writing and directing her feature The Dark for Tandem Pictures (The Eyes of My Mother), and Courtney and Hillary Andujar are working on their first feature Lovespell for Snowfort Pictures (XX).

The list of accepted fellows for Shudder Labs tentatively is set to be announced on May 15.