Trisha Cardoso is leaving Showtime after a six-year stint as head of communications to become President and Chief Giving Officer of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. She will be succeeded by Johanna Fuentes who has been promoted to EVP Corporate Communications. Additionally, Robin McMillan recently left her post as SVP Public Relations at Showtime Networks after almost 26 years at the company.

Cardoso’s move had been in the works for awhile. She has long-standing relationships with Lorre and his former agent who now runs Chuck Lorre Prods., Bob Broder. Cardoso met Broder at the beginning of her career when she was handling PR campaigns for Cheers, which he repped and packaged. Lorre and his Two and a Half Men were clients of Cardoso when she had her consulting firm before joining Showtime in 2011 as EVP Corporate Communications.

Cardoso, who will leave Showtime at the end of June when her contract is up, will be responsible for Chuck Lorre Family Foundation’s executive duties and will oversee all charitable partnerships and philanthropic endeavors. She has served as a board member of the foundation for the past two years and was co-architect of the foundation’s creation of the Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment at UCLA.

“I am so grateful to have someone of Trisha‘s caliber to help guide my family foundation,” Lorre said. “I’ve known her for over twenty years and have always been amazed at her intellect, compassion and leadership abilities. She has already been instrumental in helping set up the Big Bang Theory scholarship at UCLA, and I look forward to working with her over the coming years as we continue to expand our philanthropic efforts.”

Since becoming EVP Corporate Communications in 2011, Cardoso has spearheaded the launches of the network’s top series, including Homeland, Ray Donovan, The Affair, Billions and, most recently, Twin Peaks. She also has led the network’s awards campaigns. Showtime netted a record number of Emmy nominations in a single year in 2013 and won its first best drama series Emmy in 2012 for Homeland.

“Trisha is a highly skilled communications executive and was instrumental in helping shape the modern face of Showtime,” said David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc. “Time and again, her expert nurturing of the company’s vision and her deft handling of specific big-ticket initiatives proved a tremendous asset for us. We congratulate her on this opportunity to lead the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and look forward to seeing her have a powerful effect on its behalf.”

Cardoso has an extensive record in philanthropy and serves on multiple boards. In November 2016, she received the Lenny Somberg Award from the Saban Community Clinic for her 20 years of volunteer service.

“It is not easy to leave a place in which I have invested so much – or that I have so enjoyed,” Cardoso said, “It’s only for an opportunity as special and personally meaningful as the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation that I would even consider it.”

Fuentes, who was most recently SVP, Corporate Communications, will oversee programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, sports and corporate branding and will supervise all corporate and business press outreach, reporting to Nevins and Gil Schwartz, Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer, CBS Corporation. She will relocate from New York to Showtime’s West Coast office.

“Johanna is one of the smartest people in our business and the epitome of dedication to her work,” said Nevins. “She understands not only Showtime but the entire industry inside and out, navigating the complex world of communications with both nuance and clarity, not to mention good humor. With her extensive and diverse experience, she is perfectly positioned to drive our communications strategy forward as our business grows into the future.”

Fuentes, who has been honored as one of The Imagen Foundation’s Most Powerful and Influential Latinos in the Entertainment Industry since 2012, has been a key member of the Showtime Corporate Communications leadership team since joining the network in 2010. Before that, she served as VP of Communications at Bravo and previously worked for six years at CBS as a Director in the entertainment communications group, where she led campaigns for CBS and UPN original series, movies, key events and specials, including the Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, The King of Queens, CSI: NY and seven seasons of Survivor.

“From the day she walked into my office 17 years ago for her first interview with CBS, Johanna’s confidence and command of media have always impressed me,” Schwartz said. “Since then, I have watched her grow into a consummate communications professional – passionate about her mission, creative in her approach, personable in her relationships and steadfast in her execution.”