Veteran top ABC business executive Jana Winograde is leaving the broadcast network to join Showtime Networks in the newly created position of President of Business Operations, West Coast.

Winograde, who will join in mid-August, will oversee the network’s production, program operations and business affairs teams, as well as the financial and business aspects of acquisition, development and distribution of Showtime content. She will be based in the Showtime Networks’ West Coast office, reporting to Showtime Networks President and CEO David Nevins.

Additionally, veteran Showtime business executive Steve Rogers has been elevated to EVP, Business Affairs. He is set to succeed Melinda Benedek upon her retirement at the end of this year. He will report to Winograde.

In her new position, Winograde will hold responsibilities in the monetization of Showtime content domestically as well as internationally, working closely with Armando Nunez (President and CEO, CBS International Distribution) and Scott Koondel (EVPt and Chief Corporate Licensing Officer, CBS Corporate Licensing and Distribution). In addition to Rogers, Showtime Networks SVP of Physical Production Michael Elias and SVP of Program Operations and Distribution Tracey Wolfson will report to Winograde.

“Jana is a tremendous addition to our leadership team, bringing an impeccable reputation as one of the industry’s most thoughtful business executives and dealmakers,” Nevins said. “She is perfectly suited to help broaden the ongoing evolution of Showtime – from its roots in domestic premium cable into a dynamic, global content company, with revenue sources across a broad array of worldwide platforms.”

Winograde comes from ABC Entertainment, where she spent 23 years, most recently as EVP, Head of Business Operations. For years, she oversaw business related to the development and acquisition of all primetime, daytime and late-night programming for the ABC network as well as first-run syndication, marketing, digital and the music department. Winograde’s departure from the network comes eight months after Bruce Rosenblum was brought in above her as president, Business Operations for Disney-ABC Television Group, with him assuming a key role in important negotiations for ABC this past pilot season.

Rogers will serve as the company’s chief negotiator for original productions and manage the Showtime business affairs team on the West Coast in support of series, limited series and documentaries, as well as licensed original programming.

“Steve possesses a wealth of experience, strong relationships within the industry and a deep knowledge of the intricacies that must be navigated to bring deals from theory to reality in our competitive marketplace,” Nevins said.

Rogers previously served as SVP, Business Affairs, Showtime Networks. He was responsible for negotiating studio, talent and producer deals along with program licensing agreements for such prominent original series as Dexter, Homeland, Twin Peaks, Guerrilla, Weeds, Nurse Jackie and the upcoming I’m Dying Up Here, White Famous and SMILF, as well as original movies and mini-series including Lolita and More Tales of the City. He also spearheaded Showtime Networks’ business affairs relationships with Lionsgate Television, Fox 21 Television Studios and ABC Signature Studios. Prior to joining SNI in 1996, Rogers worked for the Theatrical Business Affairs department at MGM/UA. Before that, he was VP of Feature Legal Affairs at Columbia Pictures.