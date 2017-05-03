As it continues to expand the brand globally, CBS Corp has entered a long-term deal with Canal Plus Group to bring Showtime to France. The exclusive content licensing and trademark agreement covers at least 10 current or upcoming series, including David Lynch’s new Twin Peaks — which will screen two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, and begin airing on Canal Plus Series May 22.

The French deal follows similar Showtime arrangements with partners in other markets including Sky in the UK, Germany and Italy; Bell in Canada; Movistar in Spain; and Stan in Australia. It also will see Showtime programming head to Monaco, Switzerland and French-speaking Africa.

Other series rights picked up by Canal include Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Ray Donovan, The Affair, Californication and hundreds of hours of library titles. Canal already airs Homeland in France.