The newly rebranded short film channel ShortsTV – formerly ShortsHD – this weekend will launch Shorts to Features, a new bundled programming series developed in partnership with Lionsgate that pairs cult films with actor-related short films.

With features from the Lionsgate library, Shorts to Features couples those movies with shorts starring actors before they landed the feature roles. The new series premieres Saturday with Clive Barker’s The Midnight Meat Train starring Bradley Cooper and Son’s Of Anarchy’s Tony Curan, paired with Curan in the short Two Legged Rat Bastards.

Also set for upcoming Shorts to Features are Chaos starring Jason Statham, Ryan Phillipe, Nicholas Lea and Wesley Snipes, airing with Lea’s short film Working Class Hero; Elijah Wood feature Cooties and short It’s Better In Italian; and Mystery Team with Donald Glover and Jon Daly, with Daly starring in the fantasy short OowieWanna.

“Short movies continue to break the mold, highlighted again by the Oscar shorts as they shattered box office records in movie theaters across the country this year, and our new branding and website graphically make that point,” commented Carter Pilcher, CEO of ShortsTV. The channel produces and distributes the annual Oscar Nominated Short Films theatrical release, this year’s 8th highest grossing indie release, the company says.

Pilcher says Shorts to Features, developed with Lionsgate, offers “seldom-seen insights into filmmakers and the business of making movies.”

Other ShortsTV bundled programming, new and returning, includes the prime time series Prime Cuts, as well as The Short List, Crime Zone, Midnight Hour, Festival Programming and World Cinema. The channel is available on platforms including DirectTV, AT&T U-Verse and Frontier Communications, among others.