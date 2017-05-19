Mad Men alum Harry Hamlin is set for a recurring role opposite Ryan Phillippe on the second season of USA’s drama series Shooter.

Based on the bestselling novels by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Paramount film starring Mark Wahlberg, Season 2 of Shooter follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger (Phillippe), a highly decorated veteran who must confront a nemesis from his past in order to return to a life of normalcy. Hamlin will play Addison Hayes, a mysterious and powerful mastermind whose agenda will collide with Swagger.

Co-produced by Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions, Shooter hails from executive producers Mark Wahlberg (Closest to the Hole Productions); Stephen Levinson (Leverage Entertainment); Lorenzo di Bonaventura; and John Hlavin. Phillippe is also a producer on the project.

Emmy-nominated for his work on Mad Men, Hamlin is also known for his roles on Shameless and L.A. Law, and has also appeared in series including Graves, Mom, Glee and Rush. On the film side, the Clash of the Titans star will next be seen in coming-of-age drama No Alternative. He’s repped by UTA and Management 360.