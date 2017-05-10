EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated and Emmy winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo has joined the cast of writer/director Sara Zandieh’s romantic comedy Simple Wedding. Principal photography has just begun on the indie from the filmmaker has had short films honored at Telluride and Tribeca and is making her feature directing debut.

The film stars newcomer Tara Grammy as a millennial Persian girl navigating a cross-cultural relationship. Chris O’Shea, Rita Wilson, Maz Jobrani, Houshang Touzie, Peter Mackenzie, Rebecca Henderson, Aleque Reid, Angela Gibbs and James Eckhouse round out the cast.

Ray Moheet and Norman Aladjem are producing under their Mainstay Entertainment shingle along with Zandieh. Wilson, Aghdashloo and Grammy hre executive producers.

Aghdashloo, who was the first Iranian woman to win an Emmy in 2009 for HBO’s House of Saddam, last co-starred in The Promise with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale and also plays a major role in the Syfy series The Expanse.

She is repped by CAA and Tamara Houston at Roundtable Entertainment in the states and by Roger Charteris at The Artists Partnership in the UK.