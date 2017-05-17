EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Levy will direct the Amblin sci-fi action drama The Fall, which he will also produce with 21 Laps prexy Dan Levine. This is the Pete Bridges spec script that sold last year, which follows a newly divorced couple during an alien invasion making a dangerous trip from the city to their house in the suburbs where their children are stranded. Secrets and details of a marriage gone bad are unearthed along the way. Levy and 21 Laps will immediately oversee a rewrite of the screenplay before heading into production.

21 Laps’ exec veep Dan Cohen will be exec producer and Adam Kolbrenner is also attached to produce while his Madhouse colleague Robyn Meisenger will be exec producer. This will mark the first team-up between Levy and Amblin since he directed the Hugh Jackman-starrer Real Steel.

Levy’s been busy as 21 Laps has become the prolific production company behind Best Picture nominee Arrival, and the Netflix breakout series Stranger Things, which is currently in production on a second season, with Levy directing two episodes. The company is in post on the sci-fi adventure The Darkest Minds for Fox; the sci-fi thriller Kin for Lionsgate; and Kodachrome, the Jonathan Tropper-penned drama starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen. Levy is also currently developing to direct the Sony tentpole Uncharted, based on the video game series.

WME and attorney Matt Johnson rep Levy.