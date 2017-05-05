David Sullivan (Flaked), Reagan Pasternak (Being Erica), Sydney Sweeney (Under the Silver Lake) and Hilary Ward (All the Way) are set for recurring roles opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One and Blumhouse Television.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker (Adams), who, fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Courtesy of HBO

Sullivan will play Chris, an affable local bar owner and a friend of Camille’s from their high school days. Pasternak is Katie Lacey, a childhood friend of Camille, but now the ringleader of a group of ex-cheerleaders wives of Wind Gap, Missouri – small town alpha women who would clamor at the chance to relieve their high school days. Sweeney will play Alice, Camille’s young roommate during her stay at a psychiatric hospital. Alice shares her love of music and the two women form a lasting bond. Ward will portray Becca, an ex-classmate and former cheerleading teammate of Camille. She is the only one among her peers who knows Camille’s darkest secret.

Noxon, Flynn, Vallée and Adams executive produce Sharp Objects with Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, Charles Layton and Jessica Rhoades as well as Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross and Gregg Fienberg.

Sullivan stars as Dennis in Netflix’s Flaked, which premieres its second season on June 2. He also can be seen in Netflix feature Girlfriend’s Day opposite Bob Odenkirk and Amber Tamblyn. He’s repped by Paradigm, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels.

Pasternak is known for her role as Julliane in Being Erica, which ran for four seasons on CBC. She has a leading role in the Netflix original film Three Night Stand opposite Sam Huntington and Meghan Rath, and recently guest-starred on iZombie, Masters of Sex and Girl Meets World. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Play Management.

Sweeney will next be seen in feature Under the Silver Lake and recently had guest roles on Pretty Little Liars and The Middle. She’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Curtis Talent Management.

Ward played Coretta Scott King in HBO’s All The Way. Her other recent TV credits include Notorious, The Fosters and Modern Family. She’s repped by AEFH Talent Agency and Elixir Entertainment.