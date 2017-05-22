Sophia Lillis (37) is set for a major recurring role in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One and Blumhouse Television. Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on reporter Camille Preaker (Adams). Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, Camille must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely. Lillis will play young Camille. Lillis will next be seen as the young female lead in the anticipated It. She’s repped by Abrams Artists and attorney Ryan LeVine.

Juan Riedinger (Narcos) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming second season of TNT drama series Good Behavior, from writer/showrunner Chad Hodge and Tomorrow Studios. Based on a series of books by Blake Crouch, Good Behavior tells the story of Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery), a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion. Riedinger will play Teo, an unstable friend of Javier’s from years ago in Argentina, who comes back into his life unexpectedly. Riedinger recently starred on CBC series The Romeo Section. His other credits include When We Rise for ABC and the upcoming films Drawing Home and It Stains the Sands Red. He’s repped by Don Buchwald and Associates, Principals Talent Management, and Wright Entertainment.