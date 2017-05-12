Lost in the flurry of ABC scripted series renewals and cancelations were pickups for the network’s venerable reality franchises for next season.

Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for Cycles 25 and 26. The Bachelor has been picked up for Season 22. Shark Tank will return for a ninth season.

All three series continue to perform well, with Dancing, from BBC Worldwide Prods. ranking as ABC’s most watched series, averaging 12.4 million viewers in Live+7. The Bachelor, from Warner Bros., is coming off a strong season, which averaged 8.9 million viewers (L+7). The family-friendly Shark Tank (6 million L+7), from Sony TV, continues to win Fridays for ABC.