Shameless executive producer/showrunner John Wells and one of its longtime stars William H. Macy came to Deadline’s all-day event The Contenders Emmys last month at the DGA Theatre. The pair took to the stage in front of a packed house of TV Academy members and Emmy voters to explain the BBC roots of the show, and how it has evolved and changed from the original into a seven-season hit on Showtime.

Also up in the wide-ranging discussion: the approach of the actors and characters on the show, why it switched in Emmy designation from Drama Series to Comedy Series, and how binge watching on Netflix has created a whole new audience for the show.

Click above to check out our conversation.