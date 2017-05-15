“When my bosses said, ‘Come to Upfront and do a song about ad sales,’ I leapt to my feet and said, ‘Do I have to?’,” Seth MacFarlane said at the top of Fox’s Beacon Theater presentation on Monday. In addition to being a major player for the network on Sunday nights, MacFarlane produces and stars in Fox’s new 9 PM Thursday live-action dramedy, The Orville.

MacFarlane was the warm up act for Fox TV Group chairs, who he then introduced, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the only two people at Fox not being sued: Dana Waldman and Gary Newman.”

MacFarlane’s song to advertisers went like this:

SETH’S UPFRONTS SONG