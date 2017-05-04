The Sensates aren’t playing it safe anymore.

A new Season 2 trailer released today by Netflix reveals more about the eight discovering the existence of other Sensates within clusters just like them. And Will (Brian J. Smith), makes it clear he’s protecting his cluster, even if Whispers has reached him. “Nothing changes if we keep playing it safe,” he says. “Whispers has turned me into a fugitive. He could be listening at any moment.”

It’s not looking good for his fellow Senates either – Sun (Doona Bae), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Kala (Tina Desai), Riley (Tuppence Middleton), Wolfgang (Max Riemelt), Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), and Capheus (Toby Onwumere).

From Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill, and J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience.

In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of the eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.

Season 2 Sense8 premieres May 5 on Netflix.