ABC has canceled anthology crime thriller Secrets & Lies and comedy Dr. Ken after two seasons each.

ABC/Danny Feld

Secrets & Lies, starring Juliette Lewis and based on an Australian format, exceeded ratings expectations in its first season in 2015, earning a Season 2 renewal. But the second season was held back last midseason, launching this past fall instead, a year and a half after the end of the first season. Ratings dropped, making cancellation virtually inevitable.

Dr. Ken, created by and starring Ken Jeong, also exceeded expectations in the early going but slipped in its second season. It aired on Friday behind Last Man Standing, which also was canceled.

RelatedNetwork Series Renewal Scorecard

Related2017 ABC Pilots