TBS’ new series, Search Party did not follow the orthodox route to becoming a hit show. In fact as executive producers and creators Charles Rogers and Sarah Violet-Bliss put it, it really was approached more like making an independent film than a network show. They actually shot the pilot without any commitment and then went out to find distribution, or in this case, TBS, which sparked to what the pair put together.

At last month’s all day Deadline event, The Contenders Emmys held at the DGA Theatre with a packed house of Television Academy voters, they joined stars Alia Shawkat and John Early to discuss this offbeat show about a young woman who finds meaning in her life when she begins a search for another friend who has gone missing. But there are all sorts of twists along the way and the first season ends quite unexpectedly, signaling new directions for the series when it starts season two.

Shawkat likes that unpredictabillity as she explains how her character is evolving, and Early discusses the “screwball comedy” nature of a lot of the stuff they get to do. To watch our conversation just click on the link above.