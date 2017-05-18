In a long statement, Fox News primetime star Sean Hannity celebrated the way FNC founder Roger Ailes “dramatically and forever” changed this country’s political and media landscape,” while savaging the press that will cover his legacy today.

“Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors, Roger Ailees,” Hannity said. “For decades Ailes has impacted American politics and media. He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape single-handedly for the better. Neither will ever be the same again as he was a true American original.”

“Few people in this life will ever reach the profound level of impact that Roger Ailes had on the country every single day,” Hannity continued. “As his opponents played checkers in life, Roger was always the strategist, playing Chess 5 steps ahead at a whole other level.”

Hannity wrote at length about his personal connection with Ailes, who hired him when he was a local talk radio show

Screenshot/CBS

host in Atlanta to join the new Fox News Channel. Ailes, he said, was “like a second father after I lost my father 6 months after I started at FNC in 3/97.”

“Our thoughts and prayers now turn to him, his Wife Beth, his son Zachary, his brother and his family. He will be deeply missed,” he said.

Then, Hannity pivoted:

“It would be nice if the media would leave Roger and his family alone in their time of grief, but knowing people that hated him and his politics, and those that forget ‘all have sinned and fallen short’ ‘and cast the first stone’ I doubt that will happen.

“But to his enemies know this; I say ADVANTAGE ROGER. In his mind he just has a head start in preparing to kick your ass in the next life.

“God speed Roger Ailes!”