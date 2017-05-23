After repeated pleas from Seth Rich’s family and more hearsay than evidence, Fox News Channel today finally retracted a May 16 story that suggested a greater conspiracy was behind the fatal shooting of the DNC staffer in Washington DC last summer. However, while the cable newser is stepping back, one of its biggest stars is not as Sean Hannity today took to social media again on the tragic matter.

Hannity said yesterday that his heart was “not troubled in the least” over reports of FNC staffers being ashamed of his beating of the drum that the 27-year old Rich may have been murdered by potentially politically connected operatives for alleging communicating with WikiLeaks. “I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com,” asserted Hannity Tuesday on his radio show, “I retracted nothing.” Drawing fuel for his fire from indicted file sharing service founder KimDotCom, today Hannity seemed to double down on social media too, even as the Murdoch run net was backing off:

Wow. PLEASE READ ASAP https://t.co/wAmkwQkMMs — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

Read Kim Dotcom and listen to democrats say over and over NO EVIDENCE of Collusion https://t.co/9ZhgpvtDkO https://t.co/hMouzXfzqE — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

That’s a far cry from what FNC posted on their website on Tuesday:

On May 16, a story was posted on the Fox News website on the investigation into the 2016 murder of DNC Staffer Seth Rich. The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed.

We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted.

Having been at the Democratic National Committee for just over a year, Seth Rich was shot on July 10, 2016 near his home in Bloomingdale neighborhood in the nation’s capitol. The case is still under investigation by DC Police. The DNC and a number of Hillary Clinton campaign staffers were hacked during last year’s election with the Julian Assange run organization leaking private communications on numerous occasions during the ex-Secretary of State’s ultimately unsuccessful race against Donald Trump.

In an interview last year, Assange implied that Rich was one of the “whistleblowers.” Assange never clarified his remarks but P.I. Rod Wheeler recently told a local DC Fox station and later Hannity on his FNC show that he had “tangible evidence” that WikiLeaks and Rich were in communication. The ex-cop walked the statement back subsequently and the DC Police said today “the assertions put forward by Mr. Wheeler are unfounded.”